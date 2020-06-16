All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1523 26TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1523 26TH STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1523 26TH STREET NW

1523 26th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1523 26th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Exceptional Georgetown rental with recently renovated kitchen including cabinetry, countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a spacious dining room with hardwood floors and French doors that open to the rear patio. A second set of French doors opens to the rear patio from the adjoining living room. Flooded with natural light the living room features an elegant wood-burning fireplace and custom built-ins. Between the living and dining room is a convenient powder room. Completely renovated with a fresh coat of paint, new tile flooring, sink, lighting and commode. Hardwood floors continue on the upper level. At the front of the home sits a huge master bedroom with 3 closets complete with closet organizers. At the rear of the home the second bedroom overlooks the back patio. The hardwood floors in both bedrooms have been refinished. The upstairs full bathroom has been renovated with a new sink, lighting and tile floor. A stacked washer and dryer sits next to the linen closet in the hallway. One of DC's best locations just blocks from the hearts of Georgetown and Dupont Circle, and a block from beautiful Rose Park with tennis courts, playground, farmers market. 10-minute walk to Dupont Metro and on the D-line bus, which winds its way through the heart of downtown Washington. Easy on-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 26TH STREET NW have any available units?
1523 26TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 26TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1523 26TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 26TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1523 26TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 26TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1523 26TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1523 26TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1523 26TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1523 26TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 26TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 26TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1523 26TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1523 26TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1523 26TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 26TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 26TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University