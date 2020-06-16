1523 26TH STREET NW

Amenities

Exceptional Georgetown rental with recently renovated kitchen including cabinetry, countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a spacious dining room with hardwood floors and French doors that open to the rear patio. A second set of French doors opens to the rear patio from the adjoining living room. Flooded with natural light the living room features an elegant wood-burning fireplace and custom built-ins. Between the living and dining room is a convenient powder room. Completely renovated with a fresh coat of paint, new tile flooring, sink, lighting and commode. Hardwood floors continue on the upper level. At the front of the home sits a huge master bedroom with 3 closets complete with closet organizers. At the rear of the home the second bedroom overlooks the back patio. The hardwood floors in both bedrooms have been refinished. The upstairs full bathroom has been renovated with a new sink, lighting and tile floor. A stacked washer and dryer sits next to the linen closet in the hallway. One of DC's best locations just blocks from the hearts of Georgetown and Dupont Circle, and a block from beautiful Rose Park with tennis courts, playground, farmers market. 10-minute walk to Dupont Metro and on the D-line bus, which winds its way through the heart of downtown Washington. Easy on-street parking.