Washington, DC
1521 FOXHALL ROAD NW
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

1521 FOXHALL ROAD NW

1521 Foxhall Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Foxhall Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sought after Foxhall location, convenient to GU, GWU, IMF, World Bank. Located across the street from the Hardy Recreation Center playing field. Large, fenced backyard with flagstone patio, lovely front porch. Spacious LR, DR, FR with great natural light. Large, bright family room with cathedral ceiling looks out on patio and landscaped backyard. Powder room on main floor. 3 Large bedrooms upstairs, finished basement family room with bathroom, laundry.Located in the Key school district. Multi year lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

