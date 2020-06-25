1521 FOXHALL ROAD NW

Amenities

Sought after Foxhall location, convenient to GU, GWU, IMF, World Bank. Located across the street from the Hardy Recreation Center playing field. Large, fenced backyard with flagstone patio, lovely front porch. Spacious LR, DR, FR with great natural light. Large, bright family room with cathedral ceiling looks out on patio and landscaped backyard. Powder room on main floor. 3 Large bedrooms upstairs, finished basement family room with bathroom, laundry.Located in the Key school district. Multi year lease available.