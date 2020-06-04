152 Uhland Terrace NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Lovely 3BD+Den/2BA Home Available May 1 in HOT Eckington - 3BD/2BA home available May 1 in desirable Eckington! This beautiful residence features gorgeous hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement with den, and living and dining room filled with natural lighting. Also, a fenced backyard! This home boasts central A/C, gas range, dishwasher, as well as in-unit laundry!



Conveniently located 7 blocks from Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro (Red Line), and steps from various local restaurants, nightlife, and shopping! All the conveniences of the Rhode Island Row development are at your fingertips, including the Giant grocery and Home Depot! 87 Walkscore!



Tenant responsible for all utilities. $45 non-refundable application fee. Pet friendly, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



No Cats Allowed



