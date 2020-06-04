All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

152 Uhland Terrace NE

152 Uhland Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

152 Uhland Terrace Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Lovely 3BD+Den/2BA Home Available May 1 in HOT Eckington - 3BD/2BA home available May 1 in desirable Eckington! This beautiful residence features gorgeous hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement with den, and living and dining room filled with natural lighting. Also, a fenced backyard! This home boasts central A/C, gas range, dishwasher, as well as in-unit laundry!

Conveniently located 7 blocks from Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro (Red Line), and steps from various local restaurants, nightlife, and shopping! All the conveniences of the Rhode Island Row development are at your fingertips, including the Giant grocery and Home Depot! 87 Walkscore!

Tenant responsible for all utilities. $45 non-refundable application fee. Pet friendly, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4811052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Uhland Terrace NE have any available units?
152 Uhland Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Uhland Terrace NE have?
Some of 152 Uhland Terrace NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Uhland Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
152 Uhland Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Uhland Terrace NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Uhland Terrace NE is pet friendly.
Does 152 Uhland Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 152 Uhland Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 152 Uhland Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Uhland Terrace NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Uhland Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 152 Uhland Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 152 Uhland Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 152 Uhland Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Uhland Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Uhland Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.
