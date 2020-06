Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated rowhouse in bustling Dupont/Logan area; walking distance to great restaurants,metro&shops! Spacious & charming 2 BR,2FB, 2-level open&airy home with cathedral ceilings, woodburning fplc, & gourmet kitchen with exit to large deck and huge patio. Outdoor furniture & One pkg space behind fence incl in rent.Pets ok on case by case basis.Utilities not incl in rent.Washer/dryer in unit. Less than 1/2 mile to Dupont Circle metro!