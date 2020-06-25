1505 9th St Nw

Amenities
Luxurious 2nd Floor apartment. Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Logan Cir/Shaw, offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, ideal for both living and entertaining. Featuring Hrdwd floors, Gourmet kit w/Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, luxury bath, Washer/Dryer, cable wired/ surround sound speakers. Walkers Paradise daily errands do not require a car. Close to two Metro stations and the DC Convention Center! Ask about the current rent specials. Call Jerome 202-321-5596