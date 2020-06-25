All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 23 2019 at 7:06 AM

1505 9th St Nw

1505 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1505 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious 2nd Floor apartment. Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Logan Cir/Shaw, offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, ideal for both living and entertaining. Featuring Hrdwd floors, Gourmet kit w/Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, luxury bath, Washer/Dryer, cable wired/ surround sound speakers. Walkers Paradise daily errands do not require a car. Close to two Metro stations and the DC Convention Center! Ask about the current rent specials. Call Jerome 202-321-5596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 9th St Nw have any available units?
1505 9th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 9th St Nw have?
Some of 1505 9th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 9th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1505 9th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 9th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 9th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1505 9th St Nw offer parking?
No, 1505 9th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1505 9th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 9th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 9th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1505 9th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1505 9th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1505 9th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 9th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 9th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
