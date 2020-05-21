15 S.st Nw

Amenities

Gorgeous Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom 2 Level Townhome in the heart of Washington DC! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Freshly Painted! Entering this amazing space you are met with the beautiful hardwood flooring found throughout. Going further you will find the living room featuring a decorative fireplace and ample natural light. The dining room follows boasting the second decorative fireplace found in the home and a stunning chandelier. The kitchen follows where you will find the ceramic counter tops, ample cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator & access to the balcony and landscaped backyard, perfect for entertaining. The first level is rounded out by the first of two full bathrooms. Heading upstairs you will find the bedrooms each with generous closet space, ample natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring. Along with being located minutes from Downtown, this unit comes with a detached garage, a rare find in the city! Available now this property will not last so do not miss your chance!