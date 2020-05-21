All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 15 S.st Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
15 S.st Nw
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:43 AM

15 S.st Nw

15 S St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15 S St NW, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom 2 Level Townhome in the heart of Washington DC! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Freshly Painted! Entering this amazing space you are met with the beautiful hardwood flooring found throughout. Going further you will find the living room featuring a decorative fireplace and ample natural light. The dining room follows boasting the second decorative fireplace found in the home and a stunning chandelier. The kitchen follows where you will find the ceramic counter tops, ample cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator & access to the balcony and landscaped backyard, perfect for entertaining. The first level is rounded out by the first of two full bathrooms. Heading upstairs you will find the bedrooms each with generous closet space, ample natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring. Along with being located minutes from Downtown, this unit comes with a detached garage, a rare find in the city! Available now this property will not last so do not miss your chance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 S.st Nw have any available units?
15 S.st Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 S.st Nw have?
Some of 15 S.st Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 S.st Nw currently offering any rent specials?
15 S.st Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 S.st Nw pet-friendly?
No, 15 S.st Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 15 S.st Nw offer parking?
Yes, 15 S.st Nw offers parking.
Does 15 S.st Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 S.st Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 S.st Nw have a pool?
No, 15 S.st Nw does not have a pool.
Does 15 S.st Nw have accessible units?
No, 15 S.st Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 15 S.st Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 S.st Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fitzgerald
3625 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University