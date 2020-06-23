All apartments in Washington
1489 Morris Road Southeast
1489 Morris Road Southeast

1489 Morris Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1489 Morris Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1 bed, 1.5 bath plus Flex space townhouse in heart of Anacostia, renovated and has all brand new appliances, including HVAC system, washer and dryer as well as a new hot water heater, finished basement and fully fenced backyard. Small pets under 25lb accepted.
Couple blocks from Anacostia Metro Station and multiple bus lines, close proximity to Historic Cedar Hill, Art Gallery, Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Morris Road Southeast have any available units?
1489 Morris Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1489 Morris Road Southeast have?
Some of 1489 Morris Road Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 Morris Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Morris Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Morris Road Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1489 Morris Road Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1489 Morris Road Southeast offer parking?
No, 1489 Morris Road Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1489 Morris Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1489 Morris Road Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Morris Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 1489 Morris Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1489 Morris Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1489 Morris Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Morris Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1489 Morris Road Southeast has units with dishwashers.
