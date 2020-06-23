1489 Morris Road Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 1 bed, 1.5 bath plus Flex space townhouse in heart of Anacostia, renovated and has all brand new appliances, including HVAC system, washer and dryer as well as a new hot water heater, finished basement and fully fenced backyard. Small pets under 25lb accepted.

Couple blocks from Anacostia Metro Station and multiple bus lines, close proximity to Historic Cedar Hill, Art Gallery, Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.