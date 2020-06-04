All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1461 S STREET NW

1461 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1461 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
courtyard
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
A socialite's dream in the heart of Logan Circle~built with entertaining in mind. This residence can be configured to meet your unique needs as one spectacular = home or converted into as many as 3 separate residences~all in one versatile package. Once home to a famous poet and playwright and her weekly literary salons, this gem consists of a 3BR/2.5BA Main House, 2BR/2BA basement & 1BR/1BA Carriage House for a total of 6 bed/5.5 bath/3 full kitchens and 4200 SF of living space. An expansive courtyard allows your parties to flow seamlessly between the main house, courtyard and Carriage House. An underground wine grotto and tasting room make this home one a kind! In addition, the expansive side lot and 3-car motor court~both rarities in this neighborhood~round out this special and unique residence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 S STREET NW have any available units?
1461 S STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 S STREET NW have?
Some of 1461 S STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 S STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1461 S STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 S STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1461 S STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1461 S STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1461 S STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1461 S STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1461 S STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 S STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1461 S STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1461 S STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1461 S STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 S STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1461 S STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
