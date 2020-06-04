1461 S STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher courtyard ice maker microwave refrigerator

A socialite's dream in the heart of Logan Circle~built with entertaining in mind. This residence can be configured to meet your unique needs as one spectacular = home or converted into as many as 3 separate residences~all in one versatile package. Once home to a famous poet and playwright and her weekly literary salons, this gem consists of a 3BR/2.5BA Main House, 2BR/2BA basement & 1BR/1BA Carriage House for a total of 6 bed/5.5 bath/3 full kitchens and 4200 SF of living space. An expansive courtyard allows your parties to flow seamlessly between the main house, courtyard and Carriage House. An underground wine grotto and tasting room make this home one a kind! In addition, the expansive side lot and 3-car motor court~both rarities in this neighborhood~round out this special and unique residence