Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1454 EUCLID STREET NW
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

1454 EUCLID STREET NW

1454 Euclid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1454 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sun-drenched, corner unit located in the heart of Columbia Heights! This beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath apartment features high ceilings, over-sized windows, working fireplace, and an amazing private outdoor oasis. Enjoy two-level living with a large open floor plan with half bathroom upstairs. There are two spacious bedrooms, renovated bathroom, in-unit laundry, and storage closet on the lower level. Outside you'll find a large private deck and fenced back patio with incredible landscaping, including flowering jasmine vines. Incredible location only 2 blocks from Meridian Hill Park and a short 10 min walk to either U St or Columbia Heights metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 EUCLID STREET NW have any available units?
1454 EUCLID STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1454 EUCLID STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1454 EUCLID STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 EUCLID STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1454 EUCLID STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1454 EUCLID STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1454 EUCLID STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1454 EUCLID STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 EUCLID STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 EUCLID STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1454 EUCLID STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1454 EUCLID STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1454 EUCLID STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 EUCLID STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1454 EUCLID STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1454 EUCLID STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1454 EUCLID STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.

