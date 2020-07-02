1454 EUCLID STREET NW

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Sun-drenched, corner unit located in the heart of Columbia Heights! This beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath apartment features high ceilings, over-sized windows, working fireplace, and an amazing private outdoor oasis. Enjoy two-level living with a large open floor plan with half bathroom upstairs. There are two spacious bedrooms, renovated bathroom, in-unit laundry, and storage closet on the lower level. Outside you'll find a large private deck and fenced back patio with incredible landscaping, including flowering jasmine vines. Incredible location only 2 blocks from Meridian Hill Park and a short 10 min walk to either U St or Columbia Heights metro.