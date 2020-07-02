1444 Fairmont Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in completely renovated rowhouse with exposed brick throughout, featuring an open lay out and gourmet kitchen. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom, private exit to fully fenced backyard ceiling fan, large closets, and dimmers. Backyard patio is shared and has gardening area, stone patio with patio furniture/umbrella, searing gas grill, and lounging patio set with wood fire pit.



Recessed lighting throughout apartment, pendant lighting, plentiful windows and natural light. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances: convection oven with gas range, dishwasher, over cabinet microwave, fridge with exterior water/ice maker built in. Granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, beautiful backsplash. Cabinetry is all soft glide top of the line with lazy susan, and built in slide out shelving. Wood floors throughout apartment. . Washer/Dryer in unit. Privacy blinds on all windows and doors. Central heating and air with programmable thermostat.



Neighborhood details

6 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro and Target, Giant, Washington Sports Center Gym, Chipotle, Marshalls, Best Buy, Giant, 5 Guys, Panda Express, Starbucks. 6 blocks to Adams Morgan night life, 6 blocks to U St, Half a block to 14th St and a multitude of buses that run downtown. Farmers market mere blocks away on saturdays. Trader Joes, Harris Teeter, Kroger, and boutique organic grocery stores are blocks away. The metro serves green line and yellow line running to the baseball stadium (go Nationals), Chinatown (go Capitals), L'enfant Plaza (blocks from capital), Alexandria, Ronald Reagan Airport, and much more without a transfer. 2 Blocks to Meridian Park (5 city block park with cascading waterfall), half block to Girard Street Park.



12 Month lease term

Pets on a case by case basis

$500 OFF First Month!

Contact us to schedule a showing.