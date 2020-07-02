All apartments in Washington
1444 Fairmont Street Northwest
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:53 PM

1444 Fairmont Street Northwest

1444 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in completely renovated rowhouse with exposed brick throughout, featuring an open lay out and gourmet kitchen. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom, private exit to fully fenced backyard ceiling fan, large closets, and dimmers. Backyard patio is shared and has gardening area, stone patio with patio furniture/umbrella, searing gas grill, and lounging patio set with wood fire pit.

Recessed lighting throughout apartment, pendant lighting, plentiful windows and natural light. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances: convection oven with gas range, dishwasher, over cabinet microwave, fridge with exterior water/ice maker built in. Granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, beautiful backsplash. Cabinetry is all soft glide top of the line with lazy susan, and built in slide out shelving. Wood floors throughout apartment. . Washer/Dryer in unit. Privacy blinds on all windows and doors. Central heating and air with programmable thermostat.

Neighborhood details
6 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro and Target, Giant, Washington Sports Center Gym, Chipotle, Marshalls, Best Buy, Giant, 5 Guys, Panda Express, Starbucks. 6 blocks to Adams Morgan night life, 6 blocks to U St, Half a block to 14th St and a multitude of buses that run downtown. Farmers market mere blocks away on saturdays. Trader Joes, Harris Teeter, Kroger, and boutique organic grocery stores are blocks away. The metro serves green line and yellow line running to the baseball stadium (go Nationals), Chinatown (go Capitals), L'enfant Plaza (blocks from capital), Alexandria, Ronald Reagan Airport, and much more without a transfer. 2 Blocks to Meridian Park (5 city block park with cascading waterfall), half block to Girard Street Park.

12 Month lease term
Pets on a case by case basis
$500 OFF First Month!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest have any available units?
1444 Fairmont Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest have?
Some of 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Fairmont Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 Fairmont Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

