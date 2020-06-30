1435 4th St SW B509.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool 24hr concierge some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym pool internet access

Fully furnished, Large One Bedroom apartment in exciting SW / Waterfront neighborhood. Perfect for hassle-free living! Spacious, stylish and comfortable with views of the Potomac River. Fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living spaces (including two flat screen TVs). Utilities and Internet included.

Located at the Riverside, waterfront high-rise condominium complex. 24 Hour concierge, exercise room, and outdoor swimming pool. Just steps to Ft McNair, National Defense University, close to Waterfront Metro, DC Wharf, Arena Stage, restaurants and shopping, easy commute to Navy Yard, USCG HQ, JBA-B, and The Pentagon. Military Discounts Available! Call Roxane 703-395-7468 for private showing and tour.

No Pets Allowed



