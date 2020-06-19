All apartments in Washington
1432 Swann Street NW #B
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1432 Swann Street NW #B

1432 Swann Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Swann Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

1 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of U/14th St Corridor! - This one bedroom apartment is completely renovated featuring new travertine stone floors throughout and a back patio to share with upstairs residents. Just steps away from the hippest restaurants, art galleries and shops, Swann Street is a luxurious, private and comfortable retreat in the heart of U Street/14 Street corridor.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
- Updated kitchen with new granite countertop
- New travertine stone floors throughout
- Updated bathroom and new fixtures
- Utilities Included: electric, water, cable/Internet
- In Unit Laundry
- Back Patio

Nearby:
- Metro: U Street/Cardozo station (Green Line) is 2 1/2 blocks away, while Dupont Circle (Red Line) is a 10 minute walk along historic homes
- Plenty of grocery stores to choose from, all under a mile away: Glens Garden Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market, Union Kitchen Grocery, Streets Market & Cafe, Giant, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Hana Japanese Market
- All the best restaurants within a few blocks including: Le Diplomate, Doi Moi, El Centro, Teds Bulletin, Tico DC, Amsterdam Falafelshop, Jenis Ice Cream
- Coffee: The Wyndown Coffee Bar, Birds Eye Coffee Bar and Eatery, Peregrine Espresso, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Peets Coffee
- Recreation and Fitness: Steps within Meridian Hill Park, Rock Creek Park, Soul Cycle, Vida Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness
- Entertainment: The Black Cat, Cork Wine Bar and Market

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4698254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Swann Street NW #B have any available units?
1432 Swann Street NW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 Swann Street NW #B have?
Some of 1432 Swann Street NW #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Swann Street NW #B currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Swann Street NW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Swann Street NW #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 Swann Street NW #B is pet friendly.
Does 1432 Swann Street NW #B offer parking?
No, 1432 Swann Street NW #B does not offer parking.
Does 1432 Swann Street NW #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 Swann Street NW #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Swann Street NW #B have a pool?
No, 1432 Swann Street NW #B does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Swann Street NW #B have accessible units?
No, 1432 Swann Street NW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Swann Street NW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 Swann Street NW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
