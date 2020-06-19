1432 Swann Street NW #B

Amenities
1 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of U/14th St Corridor! - This one bedroom apartment is completely renovated featuring new travertine stone floors throughout and a back patio to share with upstairs residents. Just steps away from the hippest restaurants, art galleries and shops, Swann Street is a luxurious, private and comfortable retreat in the heart of U Street/14 Street corridor.
Features:
- Updated kitchen with new granite countertop
- New travertine stone floors throughout
- Updated bathroom and new fixtures
- Utilities Included: electric, water, cable/Internet
- In Unit Laundry
- Back Patio
Nearby:
- Metro: U Street/Cardozo station (Green Line) is 2 1/2 blocks away, while Dupont Circle (Red Line) is a 10 minute walk along historic homes
- Plenty of grocery stores to choose from, all under a mile away: Glens Garden Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market, Union Kitchen Grocery, Streets Market & Cafe, Giant, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Hana Japanese Market
- All the best restaurants within a few blocks including: Le Diplomate, Doi Moi, El Centro, Teds Bulletin, Tico DC, Amsterdam Falafelshop, Jenis Ice Cream
- Coffee: The Wyndown Coffee Bar, Birds Eye Coffee Bar and Eatery, Peregrine Espresso, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Peets Coffee
- Recreation and Fitness: Steps within Meridian Hill Park, Rock Creek Park, Soul Cycle, Vida Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness
- Entertainment: The Black Cat, Cork Wine Bar and Market
