Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:54 AM

1427 E Street Northeast - 1

1427 E Street Northeast · (202) 487-9565
Location

1427 E Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
2nd floor bright 2BR with 15 foot loft-like ceilings. Quiet block on the Hill a five minute walk to H Street. Separate entrance and no shared enclosed areas. Private balcony and backyard entertainment areas. One full size bedroom fits king bed. One small room fits twin bed or convert to home office. Large jacuzzi tub. Open kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances. Gas cooking. Plenty of storage space. Original hardwood floors.

Available furnished including wifi + premium cable or unfurnished. Flexible lease terms: 30 days to 24 months.
Spacious top floor 2br/1ba five minute walk to the H Street corridor. 15 foot loft-like ceilings. Open kitchen with island & gas cooking Private rear deck, outdoor backyard, and outdoor front yard entertaining areas. No indoor shared spaces.
Bedroom 1: King Bed
Bedroom 2: Bunk bed (2 twin mattresses)
Quiet street a short walk to restaurants, nightlife, Whole Foods, etc. 5 minute ride to Union Station. Plentiful street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 have any available units?
1427 E Street Northeast - 1 has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 1427 E Street Northeast - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1427 E Street Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 offer parking?
No, 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 E Street Northeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
