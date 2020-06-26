1427 E Street Northeast - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

2nd floor bright 2BR with 15 foot loft-like ceilings. Quiet block on the Hill a five minute walk to H Street. Separate entrance and no shared enclosed areas. Private balcony and backyard entertainment areas. One full size bedroom fits king bed. One small room fits twin bed or convert to home office. Large jacuzzi tub. Open kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances. Gas cooking. Plenty of storage space. Original hardwood floors.



Available furnished including wifi + premium cable or unfurnished. Flexible lease terms: 30 days to 24 months.

Spacious top floor 2br/1ba five minute walk to the H Street corridor. 15 foot loft-like ceilings. Open kitchen with island & gas cooking Private rear deck, outdoor backyard, and outdoor front yard entertaining areas. No indoor shared spaces.

Bedroom 1: King Bed

Bedroom 2: Bunk bed (2 twin mattresses)

Quiet street a short walk to restaurants, nightlife, Whole Foods, etc. 5 minute ride to Union Station. Plentiful street parking.