Washington, DC
1417 Chapin St NW 201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1417 Chapin St NW 201

1417 Chapin Street Northwest · (202) 569-8131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1417 Chapin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1417 Chapin St NW 201 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1417 Chapin St NW 201 Available 08/09/20 Meridian Hill Magic - This spacious unit is available starting in early August. Located just about 4 streets north of U Street and directly off of 14th Street, you are close to a variety of amazing restaurants and bars, but also far enough away that the unit is not too loud (other than the normal sounds of the city). The dining and family area have an open layout concept, lending to a large common area with a mantel and fireplace. The family and dining area also has windows overlooking Chapin St, where sunlight fills the room.

The unit has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Both bedrooms are very spacious with large closets.

Tenants are responsible for electricity and wifi.

The unit is priced at $2800.

Please email us today to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4245758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Chapin St NW 201 have any available units?
1417 Chapin St NW 201 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1417 Chapin St NW 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Chapin St NW 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Chapin St NW 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Chapin St NW 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Chapin St NW 201 offer parking?
No, 1417 Chapin St NW 201 does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Chapin St NW 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Chapin St NW 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Chapin St NW 201 have a pool?
No, 1417 Chapin St NW 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Chapin St NW 201 have accessible units?
No, 1417 Chapin St NW 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Chapin St NW 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Chapin St NW 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Chapin St NW 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Chapin St NW 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
