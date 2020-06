Amenities

Gorgeous renovated two bedroom one bath domicile in the heart of Anacostia. Apartment boasts open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, maple cabinetry, high end lighting, hardwood floors throughout, front loading washer and dryer. Appliances include microwave, and dishwasher. Less than 7 blocks to Anacostia Metro Station. Walking distance to the Navy Yard. Two blocks away from future location of Busboys and Poets Restaurant.