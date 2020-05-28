All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202

1412 Chapin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Chapin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
202 Available 11/01/19 Beautiful almost brand new (2015) 2 bedroom, 2 bath with lots of natural lights, all stainless steel appliances, marble kitchen countertops, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony overlooking Chapin Street. The apartment is located just a block away from beautiful and vibrant Meridian Hill Park.
Conveniently located between DC's bustling U-street corridor and trendy Columbia Heights, this apartment is within walking distance to Logan Circle, Adams Morgan, and some of the city's best restaurants and bars.
**Parking spot is $50 monthly (located in lot in the rear of the building).
small pets allowed.

moving to another state, so the majority of my furniture is also for sale.

(RLNE5205728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 have any available units?
1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 have?
Some of 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 offers parking.
Does 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202 has units with dishwashers.

