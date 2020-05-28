1412 Chapin St NW Apt 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

202 Available 11/01/19 Beautiful almost brand new (2015) 2 bedroom, 2 bath with lots of natural lights, all stainless steel appliances, marble kitchen countertops, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony overlooking Chapin Street. The apartment is located just a block away from beautiful and vibrant Meridian Hill Park.

Conveniently located between DC's bustling U-street corridor and trendy Columbia Heights, this apartment is within walking distance to Logan Circle, Adams Morgan, and some of the city's best restaurants and bars.

**Parking spot is $50 monthly (located in lot in the rear of the building).

small pets allowed.



moving to another state, so the majority of my furniture is also for sale.



(RLNE5205728)