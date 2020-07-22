All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 2 2020

1401 17th Street # 304

1401 17th Street Northwest
Location

1401 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1401 17th Street # 304 Available 08/01/20 Wow! Fantastic 1 BR + Den with Pool in DuPont!!! - Renters Warehouse presents this Fantastic 1 bedroom + large den (can be used as 2nd bedroom) and 2 full baths just waiting for you to make your next home! (Video tour on YouTube “1401 17th St NW #304”) It’s right on 17th street in the heart of Dupont Circle. The Richmond is a highly sought after building, so this one won't last. Home features sound proof windows that cancel the city noises! Enjoy the wonderful balconies overlooking 17th street giving a unique vantage point to the beautiful neighborhood below. Escape the summer heat to the pool oasis lined with trees and greenery. Beautiful comfortable space, in a professionally managed sought after building, but this place is all about LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. $60/Adult application fee. Text or call Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5874745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 17th Street # 304 have any available units?
1401 17th Street # 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1401 17th Street # 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 17th Street # 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 17th Street # 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 17th Street # 304 is pet friendly.
Does 1401 17th Street # 304 offer parking?
No, 1401 17th Street # 304 does not offer parking.
Does 1401 17th Street # 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 17th Street # 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 17th Street # 304 have a pool?
Yes, 1401 17th Street # 304 has a pool.
Does 1401 17th Street # 304 have accessible units?
No, 1401 17th Street # 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 17th Street # 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 17th Street # 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 17th Street # 304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 17th Street # 304 does not have units with air conditioning.
