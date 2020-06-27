All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

1400 S STREET SE

1400 S Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1400 S Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
alarm system
key fob access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
key fob access
A must see!! Welcome home to a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom fully detached dream house. Located within mins of Bolling AFB, Navy Yard, Marine Barracks, as well as the Naval Research Facility and Downtown DC. This home features all the bells and whistles of a new home including a round porch, wrap around balcony adjacent from the master bedroom, solar panels, package lockbox thats bolted to the porch, keyless entry on front and back doors that are compatible with all smart hubs, updated ADT alarm system, Ecobee smart thermostat, Ring doorbell and camera system in place , composite deck with gazebo, privacy fence with remote garage door, full finished basement, washer and dryer. Plus much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

