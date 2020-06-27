1400 S STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated alarm system key fob access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage key fob access

A must see!! Welcome home to a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom fully detached dream house. Located within mins of Bolling AFB, Navy Yard, Marine Barracks, as well as the Naval Research Facility and Downtown DC. This home features all the bells and whistles of a new home including a round porch, wrap around balcony adjacent from the master bedroom, solar panels, package lockbox thats bolted to the porch, keyless entry on front and back doors that are compatible with all smart hubs, updated ADT alarm system, Ecobee smart thermostat, Ring doorbell and camera system in place , composite deck with gazebo, privacy fence with remote garage door, full finished basement, washer and dryer. Plus much more!