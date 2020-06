Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come and see this lovely spacious recently renovated town home in Capitol Hill. This home is perfectly located close to everything, less than a mile walk to the metro, roughly a mile walk to the Capitol, and a block from Lincoln Park. With 3 bedrooms and a finished basement space wont be an issue. This home is also located in the school zone for the highly rated Maury Elementary School. Don't wait come take a look in person!