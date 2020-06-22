All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1361 Irving St NW #9

1361 Irving Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful 2bdrm Condo in the heart of Columbia Heights - There's a little saying we came up with when it comes to real estate: Location, location, location. In the heart of Columbia Heights you will never be at a loss for something to do. When you have to spend time inside, you'll enjoy a wonderfully updated kitchen, dining area, sun filled living room, bedrooms with closets and in unit washer/dryer. This vintage building with modern interior is very special and can be all yours.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Tenant pays electric, cable & internet
Security deposit equals one months rent
Pets accepted on a case by case basis with a $25/month pet fee
No smoking

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE5694725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Irving St NW #9 have any available units?
1361 Irving St NW #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Irving St NW #9 have?
Some of 1361 Irving St NW #9's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Irving St NW #9 currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Irving St NW #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Irving St NW #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 Irving St NW #9 is pet friendly.
Does 1361 Irving St NW #9 offer parking?
No, 1361 Irving St NW #9 does not offer parking.
Does 1361 Irving St NW #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 Irving St NW #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Irving St NW #9 have a pool?
No, 1361 Irving St NW #9 does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Irving St NW #9 have accessible units?
No, 1361 Irving St NW #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Irving St NW #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 Irving St NW #9 does not have units with dishwashers.

