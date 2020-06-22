1361 Irving St NW #9

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautiful 2bdrm Condo in the heart of Columbia Heights - There's a little saying we came up with when it comes to real estate: Location, location, location. In the heart of Columbia Heights you will never be at a loss for something to do. When you have to spend time inside, you'll enjoy a wonderfully updated kitchen, dining area, sun filled living room, bedrooms with closets and in unit washer/dryer. This vintage building with modern interior is very special and can be all yours.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Tenant pays electric, cable & internet

Security deposit equals one months rent

Pets accepted on a case by case basis with a $25/month pet fee

No smoking



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.



