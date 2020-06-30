1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher coffee bar ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

Welcome to 1336 Fairmont St NW #B, a furnished 1 Bedroom & Den English basement apartment within a Victorian era town home from the early 1900's. This distinctive terrace level apartment is configured as a two bedroom with approximately 1,200 square feet that includes one bedroom, one den the size of a second bedroom, one full bathrooms, in-unit Washer/ Dryer and a combined~Living room / Kitchen area with a sensible flow for entertaining. The furnishings and finishes create the perfect urban retreat for in-town living. Tasteful details and nooks define the dining and living areas with a light tile floor and recessed lighting.This urban retreat is centrally located in Columbia Heights with convenient restaurants on 11th Street, 14th Street and U Street corridors. Grocery stores include Harris Teeter, Giant, Safeway and Trader Joe's. Coffee shops nearby are La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Starbucks, Tynan Coffee and Tea. Gyms are Washington Sports Clubs and the Anthony Bowen Branch YMCA. Enjoy stylish boutiques on a tree-lined street rich historic architecture.This location also has a walk score of 91, a bike score of 90, and a ride score of 85. Vouchers welcome as are all legal sources of income.