Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW

1336 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
coffee bar
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Welcome to 1336 Fairmont St NW #B, a furnished 1 Bedroom & Den English basement apartment within a Victorian era town home from the early 1900's. This distinctive terrace level apartment is configured as a two bedroom with approximately 1,200 square feet that includes one bedroom, one den the size of a second bedroom, one full bathrooms, in-unit Washer/ Dryer and a combined~Living room / Kitchen area with a sensible flow for entertaining. The furnishings and finishes create the perfect urban retreat for in-town living. Tasteful details and nooks define the dining and living areas with a light tile floor and recessed lighting.This urban retreat is centrally located in Columbia Heights with convenient restaurants on 11th Street, 14th Street and U Street corridors. Grocery stores include Harris Teeter, Giant, Safeway and Trader Joe's. Coffee shops nearby are La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Starbucks, Tynan Coffee and Tea. Gyms are Washington Sports Clubs and the Anthony Bowen Branch YMCA. Enjoy stylish boutiques on a tree-lined street rich historic architecture.This location also has a walk score of 91, a bike score of 90, and a ride score of 85. Vouchers welcome as are all legal sources of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW have any available units?
1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW have?
Some of 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 FAIRMONT STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

