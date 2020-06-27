All apartments in Washington
1329 SPRING ROAD NW
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 PM

1329 SPRING ROAD NW

1329 Spring Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Spring Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Beautifully renovated rowhouse awaits new tenants who desire stylish living with proximity to it all! Open concept main level features stunning exposed brick & hardwood floors, gas fireplace and spacious, well-appointed kitchen for the home chef. Upper level features master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and spa-like en suite bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms, a shared bathroom and laundry. Lower level lives like an apartment with generous living space, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and rear access. Rear of home features two-level patio ready for entertaining and secure parking for one car. Ready for new tenants in July!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 SPRING ROAD NW have any available units?
1329 SPRING ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 SPRING ROAD NW have?
Some of 1329 SPRING ROAD NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 SPRING ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1329 SPRING ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 SPRING ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1329 SPRING ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1329 SPRING ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 1329 SPRING ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 1329 SPRING ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 SPRING ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 SPRING ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1329 SPRING ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1329 SPRING ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1329 SPRING ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 SPRING ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 SPRING ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
