1329 SPRING ROAD NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Beautifully renovated rowhouse awaits new tenants who desire stylish living with proximity to it all! Open concept main level features stunning exposed brick & hardwood floors, gas fireplace and spacious, well-appointed kitchen for the home chef. Upper level features master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and spa-like en suite bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms, a shared bathroom and laundry. Lower level lives like an apartment with generous living space, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and rear access. Rear of home features two-level patio ready for entertaining and secure parking for one car. Ready for new tenants in July!