1329 SPRING ROAD NW

Amenities
Beautifully renovated rowhouse awaits new tenants who desire stylish living with proximity to it all! Open concept main level features stunning exposed brick & hardwood floors, gas fireplace and spacious, well-appointed kitchen for the home chef. Upper level features master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and spa-like en suite bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms, a shared bathroom and laundry. Lower level lives like an apartment with generous living space, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and rear access. Rear of home features two-level patio ready for entertaining and secure parking for one car. Ready for new tenants in July!