Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

1324 10TH STREET NW

1324 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1324 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Elegant Washington DC rowhome just 4 blocks North of City Center. This 2 Bd 2 full 1half baths on 2 levels. (2nd & 3rd floor). Currently owner occupied. Lots of closet & storage space, separate dining room, open kitchen, spacious living room. Large table size deck off LR over looking the garden below. landscaped front & rear gardens. Quiet Street, Amazing location 4 blocks to world class restaurants, shops & entertainment, Convenient to Metro, CVS, Whole Foods, Giant and so much more. 15 mins Uber to DCA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 10TH STREET NW have any available units?
1324 10TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 10TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1324 10TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 10TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1324 10TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 10TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1324 10TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1324 10TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1324 10TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1324 10TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 10TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 10TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1324 10TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1324 10TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1324 10TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 10TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 10TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
