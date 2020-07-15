1324 10TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Elegant Washington DC rowhome just 4 blocks North of City Center. This 2 Bd 2 full 1half baths on 2 levels. (2nd & 3rd floor). Currently owner occupied. Lots of closet & storage space, separate dining room, open kitchen, spacious living room. Large table size deck off LR over looking the garden below. landscaped front & rear gardens. Quiet Street, Amazing location 4 blocks to world class restaurants, shops & entertainment, Convenient to Metro, CVS, Whole Foods, Giant and so much more. 15 mins Uber to DCA.