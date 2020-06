Amenities

Stunning 3 bdrm (or 2bedroom/den - 3rd bdrm is small,) 2.5 bath condominium w/ every possible amenity and the perfect location in the heart of Columbia Heights. This 1,700+ sq ft unit features a modern & open floor plan and a private roof deck w/ gas firepit and monument views. Enjoy a large master bdrm w/ a walk-in closet with custom Elfa shelving and a luxurious mstr ba w/ walk-in shower. 1 month of parking reserved at Tivoli Square (1 block away). Call showing contact w/ all ?~s