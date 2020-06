Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Come home to this amazingly updated 1 BR/1 BA apartment in between Logan Circle and Dupont Circle -- just steps away from Whole Foods, restaurants, shops and the metro rail. This unit offers great walkability with a walk score of 100. This apartment also features gleaming hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and a generous amount of storage space. You must see this apartment!