1320 13th St NW 1

Amenities
Large loft condo for rent in heart of Logan Circle - Property Id: 176523
Large 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom & den in the heart of Logan Circle available immediately! Located on the first floor of a 19-unit boutique condo building, this unit is perfect for turnkey living downtown with easy access to metro, bus lines, restaurants, grocery stores & bars.
The spacious master easily accommodates a king-sized bed, 2 nightstands, dresser and vanity or desk. The den is perfect for a study, nursery, meditation room or private space for overnight guests. It has direct access to the powder room and closet and can accommodate a twin or day bed.
Application required
1 year minimum
Owner pays water, sewer, trash removal & twice weekly common area cleaning
Tenant pays electric and gas
Move in & move out fees payable upon lease signing ($800 non-refundable)
Local & responsive owners
Property Id 176523
No Pets Allowed
