1320 13th St NW 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils

Large loft condo for rent in heart of Logan Circle - Property Id: 176523



Large 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom & den in the heart of Logan Circle available immediately! Located on the first floor of a 19-unit boutique condo building, this unit is perfect for turnkey living downtown with easy access to metro, bus lines, restaurants, grocery stores & bars.



The spacious master easily accommodates a king-sized bed, 2 nightstands, dresser and vanity or desk. The den is perfect for a study, nursery, meditation room or private space for overnight guests. It has direct access to the powder room and closet and can accommodate a twin or day bed.



Application required

1 year minimum

Owner pays water, sewer, trash removal & twice weekly common area cleaning

Tenant pays electric and gas

Move in & move out fees payable upon lease signing ($800 non-refundable)

Local & responsive owners

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176523

No Pets Allowed



