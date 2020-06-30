All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1320 13th St NW 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1320 13th St NW 1
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

1320 13th St NW 1

1320 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1320 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large loft condo for rent in heart of Logan Circle - Property Id: 176523

Large 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom & den in the heart of Logan Circle available immediately! Located on the first floor of a 19-unit boutique condo building, this unit is perfect for turnkey living downtown with easy access to metro, bus lines, restaurants, grocery stores & bars.

The spacious master easily accommodates a king-sized bed, 2 nightstands, dresser and vanity or desk. The den is perfect for a study, nursery, meditation room or private space for overnight guests. It has direct access to the powder room and closet and can accommodate a twin or day bed.

Application required
1 year minimum
Owner pays water, sewer, trash removal & twice weekly common area cleaning
Tenant pays electric and gas
Move in & move out fees payable upon lease signing ($800 non-refundable)
Local & responsive owners
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176523
Property Id 176523

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5375450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 13th St NW 1 have any available units?
1320 13th St NW 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 13th St NW 1 have?
Some of 1320 13th St NW 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 13th St NW 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1320 13th St NW 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 13th St NW 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1320 13th St NW 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1320 13th St NW 1 offer parking?
No, 1320 13th St NW 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1320 13th St NW 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 13th St NW 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 13th St NW 1 have a pool?
No, 1320 13th St NW 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1320 13th St NW 1 have accessible units?
No, 1320 13th St NW 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 13th St NW 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 13th St NW 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University