1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

650 Sq. Ft. Open-Layout Studio on the 5th Floor of Gated River Park Condo, 2 Blocks from the Water! - Enter the apartment directly into the living area (22x23) with parquet flooring. Renovated kitchen is off to the left and includes electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave along with great cabinet space. Sun room (22x8) is located off the living area and is separated by sliding glass doors. Renovated full bath completes the apartment.



Building amenities include fitness center, pool and 24-hour front desk. Driveway parking is available at an additional cost. Utilities included, tenant just pays cable and phone.



Please call 240-383-3162 to inquire about this December Availability.



No Dogs Allowed



