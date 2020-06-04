All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545

1311 Delaware Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Delaware Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
650 Sq. Ft. Open-Layout Studio on the 5th Floor of Gated River Park Condo, 2 Blocks from the Water! - Enter the apartment directly into the living area (22x23) with parquet flooring. Renovated kitchen is off to the left and includes electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave along with great cabinet space. Sun room (22x8) is located off the living area and is separated by sliding glass doors. Renovated full bath completes the apartment.

Building amenities include fitness center, pool and 24-hour front desk. Driveway parking is available at an additional cost. Utilities included, tenant just pays cable and phone.

Please call 240-383-3162 to inquire about this December Availability.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4529165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 have any available units?
1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 have?
Some of 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 offers parking.
Does 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 has a pool.
Does 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 have accessible units?
No, 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Delaware Ave. SW Apt. S545 has units with dishwashers.
