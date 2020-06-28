1301 Clifton St NW

Amenities

Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath apartment in converted end-unit Victorian rowmansion! Super large living room with large dining area, hardwood floors, tall ceilings. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances. 2 and half bathrooms with a total of 4 sinks. This is a very unique, very large apartment. Bedrooms fit Kings and Queen beds easily with plenty of space for desk and dressers. Large closets.



APPOINTMENT ONLY. Current tenants have lived here for 4 years. This space rarely comes on the market. Bosch front-loading washer/dryer in unit.



Walk to U Street Metro, walk to Marvin, Soul Cycle, Trader Joe's, 13th/U Starbucks. Walk to Washington Sports Club, Target, Wonderland Ballroom, RedRocks Pizzeria. Walk everywhere. Views of entire city from living room.



One year lease minimum.



