Washington, DC
1301 Clifton St NW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1301 Clifton St NW

1301 Clifton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath apartment in converted end-unit Victorian rowmansion! Super large living room with large dining area, hardwood floors, tall ceilings. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances. 2 and half bathrooms with a total of 4 sinks. This is a very unique, very large apartment. Bedrooms fit Kings and Queen beds easily with plenty of space for desk and dressers. Large closets.

Please include your CELL PHONE NUMBER to set up an appointment to see this unit.

APPOINTMENT ONLY. Current tenants have lived here for 4 years. This space rarely comes on the market. Bosch front-loading washer/dryer in unit.

Walk to U Street Metro, walk to Marvin, Soul Cycle, Trader Joe's, 13th/U Starbucks. Walk to Washington Sports Club, Target, Wonderland Ballroom, RedRocks Pizzeria. Walk everywhere. Views of entire city from living room.

One year lease minimum.

(RLNE5148633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Clifton St NW have any available units?
1301 Clifton St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Clifton St NW have?
Some of 1301 Clifton St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Clifton St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Clifton St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Clifton St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Clifton St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1301 Clifton St NW offer parking?
No, 1301 Clifton St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Clifton St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 Clifton St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Clifton St NW have a pool?
No, 1301 Clifton St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Clifton St NW have accessible units?
No, 1301 Clifton St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Clifton St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Clifton St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
