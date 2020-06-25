All apartments in Washington
1260 21st Street Northwest
1260 21st Street Northwest

1260 21st St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1260 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Listing Agent Angela Eliopoulos
Long and Foster

Spacious 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen & breakfast bar, lots of custom closet space, TV/bookcase wall-unit. 24-hour desk/security. Minutes to Dupont & Georgetown's shopping, restaurants and 2 metro stations (Foggy Bottom & Dupont / red, blue & orange lines. Heated ROOFTOP POOL/deck with sitting /entertaining area and spectacular views of the city.

Interior Features: Breakfast Area, Built-Ins, Combination Dining/Living, Elevator, Upgraded Countertops, Window Treatments, Wood Floors, No Fireplace, Dishwasher, Disposal, Exhaust Fan, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven-Self Cleaning, Oven/Range-Gas, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Accessibility Features: Elevator, 24 Hour Security, Desk in Lobby

Exterior Features: Pool: Yes - Community

Green Features: Onsite Recycling Center

Rent Includes: Air Conditioning, Common Area Maintenance, Electricity, Gas, Grounds Maintenance, Heat, HOA/Condo Fee, Pool Maintenance

Utilities: Central A/C, Cooling Fuel: Electric, Heating: Forced Air, Heating Fuel: Natural Gas, Hot Water: Natural Gas, Water Source: Public, Sewer: Public Sewer

Contact Jon Tobery
Long and Foster Georgetown/Christie's International Real Estate
Cell: 240-367-6366
Office: 202-944-8400
Email: jon.tobery@longandfoster.com

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30464

(RLNE4819060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

