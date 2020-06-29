1245 4TH STREET SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool internet access

Junior one bedroom with hardwood floors, private balcony, and open floor plan with ample natural light. Enjoy Washington Monument, Capitol, and waterfront views. Half-block to Metro (subway and bus), Citibikes, Starbucks, Safeway, fine and casual dining. One block to The Wharf and Arena Stage, walking distance to Audi Field and Nationals Park. Full-service building with outdoor pool and new fitness center. Coop board tenant approval required. Rent includes utilities, cable, hi-speed WiFi, property security staff, snow removal, trash & recycling removal,