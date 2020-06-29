1245 4TH STREET SW

Amenities
Junior one bedroom with hardwood floors, private balcony, and open floor plan with ample natural light. Enjoy Washington Monument, Capitol, and waterfront views. Half-block to Metro (subway and bus), Citibikes, Starbucks, Safeway, fine and casual dining. One block to The Wharf and Arena Stage, walking distance to Audi Field and Nationals Park. Full-service building with outdoor pool and new fitness center. Coop board tenant approval required. Rent includes utilities, cable, hi-speed WiFi, property security staff, snow removal, trash & recycling removal,