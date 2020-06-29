All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1245 4TH STREET SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1245 4TH STREET SW
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

1245 4TH STREET SW

1245 4th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1245 4th Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Junior one bedroom with hardwood floors, private balcony, and open floor plan with ample natural light. Enjoy Washington Monument, Capitol, and waterfront views. Half-block to Metro (subway and bus), Citibikes, Starbucks, Safeway, fine and casual dining. One block to The Wharf and Arena Stage, walking distance to Audi Field and Nationals Park. Full-service building with outdoor pool and new fitness center. Coop board tenant approval required. Rent includes utilities, cable, hi-speed WiFi, property security staff, snow removal, trash & recycling removal,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 4TH STREET SW have any available units?
1245 4TH STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 4TH STREET SW have?
Some of 1245 4TH STREET SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 4TH STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
1245 4TH STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 4TH STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 1245 4TH STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1245 4TH STREET SW offer parking?
No, 1245 4TH STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 1245 4TH STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 4TH STREET SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 4TH STREET SW have a pool?
Yes, 1245 4TH STREET SW has a pool.
Does 1245 4TH STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 1245 4TH STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 4TH STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 4TH STREET SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University