Columbia Heights at it's finest! Custom renovated 4br home on 4 levels. Beautiful hardwood floors, SpacePak Dual Zone AC, upgraded finishes throughout. Chefs kitchen with Viking, Miele, Sharp & Zephyr stainless appliances. Outdoor terrace and additional patio space in rear. Huge bedrooms and tons of storage space. 2 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro and bus lines on 14th. Tons of shopping, dining and nightlife just outside the door!