Last updated November 7 2019

1237 I St NE

1237 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1237 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Off H-Street w/ Parking! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rowhome is ready for you to call home! This property is spacious and perfect for entertaining, with large living, dining, and kitchen areas flooded with natural light and great outdoor space. The kitchen is lovely with stone countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinet space! Head out the back door to find a deck and fenced in parking pad.

Don't miss the half bathroom as you head upstairs. Check out the sizeable master bedroom suite with high ceilings, large windows, and updated ensuite. Two other light-filled bedrooms and another full bathroom round out the upper level. The warm wood floors, great windows, and exposed brick create that homey feel you've been looking for!

Nestled just north of the exciting H-Street corridor, this property puts some of the best of what DC has to offer right at your fingertips. Fitness lovers have the CrossFit and Orange Theory just around the corner, while great restaurants like Smith Commons, Toki Underground, and Red Rocks are only a short walk away. DC staples such as Union Market and Maketto are easily accessible or pop down Florida Ave to grab a coffee at Shopkeepers in the morning. For groceries, youll be able to choose between the brand new Trader Joe's at Union Row and the Giant and Whole Foods on H Street which are also convenient options! There is a Farmers Market a block away on Saturdays! Plenty of bus options or hop on the DC streetcar down H St to Union Station - all of these options make this an easy commuting location.

Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas and $75/month flat fee for water. Dogs welcome!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5155162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 I St NE have any available units?
1237 I St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 I St NE have?
Some of 1237 I St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 I St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1237 I St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 I St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 I St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1237 I St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1237 I St NE offers parking.
Does 1237 I St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 I St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 I St NE have a pool?
No, 1237 I St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1237 I St NE have accessible units?
No, 1237 I St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 I St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 I St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
