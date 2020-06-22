1232 Quincy Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse playground

Live Large in our gorgeous new 3 BD/3.5 BA townhouse condo

boasts open floor plan w/ high-end details throughout.

Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops,

KitchenAid appliances,

& custom soft-close cabinets.

Wet bar on lower level in lounge

Three suites include generous closet space,

en-suite bathrooms w/ luxe finishes,

soaking tub, marble-topped vanities, steam shower, jetted tub.



The location is fantastic

A walker?s paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

Metro & Shopping and fantastic restaurants just blocks away!

A Walk Score of 91 out of 100.

A four minute walk from the Green Metrorail Green Line and the Yellow Metrorail Yellow Line at the GEORGIA AVE PETWORTH STATION stop.

At Quincy

In the Petworth neighborhood bordering Columbia Heights

Nearby parks include Raymond, Raymond Playground and Raymond Recreation Center.



Don't miss out on the amazing Condo call today for a viewing.