Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1232 Quincy Street NW

1232 Quincy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
playground
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4aada6b032 ----
Live Large in our gorgeous new 3 BD/3.5 BA townhouse condo
boasts open floor plan w/ high-end details throughout.
Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops,
KitchenAid appliances,
& custom soft-close cabinets.
Wet bar on lower level in lounge
Three suites include generous closet space,
en-suite bathrooms w/ luxe finishes,
soaking tub, marble-topped vanities, steam shower, jetted tub.

The location is fantastic
A walker?s paradise so daily errands do not require a car.
Metro & Shopping and fantastic restaurants just blocks away!
A Walk Score of 91 out of 100.
A four minute walk from the Green Metrorail Green Line and the Yellow Metrorail Yellow Line at the GEORGIA AVE PETWORTH STATION stop.
At Quincy
In the Petworth neighborhood bordering Columbia Heights
Nearby parks include Raymond, Raymond Playground and Raymond Recreation Center.

Don?t miss out on the amazing Condo call today for a viewing. If you are looking for a time outside of the times offered, please feel free to reach out to us for alternative times at 703-349-3318

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Quincy Street NW have any available units?
1232 Quincy Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Quincy Street NW have?
Some of 1232 Quincy Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Quincy Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Quincy Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Quincy Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Quincy Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1232 Quincy Street NW offer parking?
No, 1232 Quincy Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1232 Quincy Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Quincy Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Quincy Street NW have a pool?
No, 1232 Quincy Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Quincy Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1232 Quincy Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Quincy Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Quincy Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
