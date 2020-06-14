Amenities

Top Floor Ivy City/Gallaudet One Bedroom One Bathroom W/ Washer/Dryer Combo!Address: 1226 Simms Place NE Unit B Washington, DC 20002Market Rent: $1,250 for a 12-24 Month LeaseUtilties Included: Water, Sewer, TrashTenant Responsible for: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & PhoneSquare Footage: 590 Square FeetPets: No Pets AllowedAvailable: Mid-May, 2020This is a great unit offers hardwood floors, washer/dryer, & backyard. 1 bedroom/ 1 bath. Located near Gallaudet University and Ivy City. Easy ride to H St NE with restaurant and shops.Bedrooms: One Bedroom Bathroom: One BathroomAppliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Washer/Dryer Combo, RefrigeratorMove In Fee: NONEApplication Fee: $65 per personResident Benefit Package Fee: $35/MonthDeposit: Equal to One Month's Rent