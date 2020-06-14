All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1226 SIMMS PLACE NE

1226 Simms Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Simms Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Top Floor Ivy City/Gallaudet One Bedroom One Bathroom W/ Washer/Dryer Combo!Address: 1226 Simms Place NE Unit B Washington, DC 20002Market Rent: $1,250 for a 12-24 Month LeaseUtilties Included: Water, Sewer, TrashTenant Responsible for: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & PhoneSquare Footage: 590 Square FeetPets: No Pets AllowedAvailable: Mid-May, 2020This is a great unit offers hardwood floors, washer/dryer, & backyard. 1 bedroom/ 1 bath. Located near Gallaudet University and Ivy City. Easy ride to H St NE with restaurant and shops.Bedrooms: One Bedroom Bathroom: One BathroomAppliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Washer/Dryer Combo, RefrigeratorMove In Fee: NONEApplication Fee: $65 per personResident Benefit Package Fee: $35/MonthDeposit: Equal to One Month's Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE have any available units?
1226 SIMMS PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE have?
Some of 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1226 SIMMS PLACE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 SIMMS PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
