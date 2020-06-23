All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1226 Carrollsburg Place SW
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1226 Carrollsburg Place SW

1226 Carrollsburg Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1226 Carrollsburg Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BR / 2.5 BA Row House / SW Waterfront / Beautiful Renovations / Parking Included - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath row house is in a highly desired location, across the street from the Navy Yard. The interior details make this spacious home feel cozy and inviting. With a quick walk to Nationals Park (3min) and the metro (less than 5min), youll never run out of things to do around this stylish home.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
- Renovated baths with premium bath fixtures
- Stainless-steel kitchen appliances and
- Granite counters
- Eye-catching backsplash
- Amazing natural light with large windows and glass doors
- Private balcony and back patio
- Beautiful hardwood floors
- Parking garage
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Pet policy: cats/small dogs w/ additional pet deposit
Nearby:
- Metro Stops: 6min walk to Navy Yard-Ballpark Station (Green Line), 9min walk to Waterfront Station (Green Line)
- Grocery stores: Whole Foods, Safeway, Trader Joes, Harris Teeter, Friendly Davids Market
- Restaurants: Mission, RASA, Leos Eatery, Cava, The Salt Line, many fantastic bars and restaurants at the Wharf and Navy Yard.
- Coffee Shops: Bluestone Lane, Lot 38 Espresso Bar, Philz Coffee
- Entertainment: Nationals Park ( block), Audi Stadium, The Anthem, just a mile away from some of the citys finest museums and galleries
-School Zone: Van Ness Elementary

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4643423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW have any available units?
1226 Carrollsburg Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW have?
Some of 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Carrollsburg Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW offers parking.
Does 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW have a pool?
No, 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW have accessible units?
No, 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 Carrollsburg Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University