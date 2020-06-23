1226 Carrollsburg Place SW

Amenities
3 BR / 2.5 BA Row House / SW Waterfront / Beautiful Renovations / Parking Included - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath row house is in a highly desired location, across the street from the Navy Yard. The interior details make this spacious home feel cozy and inviting. With a quick walk to Nationals Park (3min) and the metro (less than 5min), youll never run out of things to do around this stylish home.
Features:
- Renovated baths with premium bath fixtures
- Stainless-steel kitchen appliances and
- Granite counters
- Eye-catching backsplash
- Amazing natural light with large windows and glass doors
- Private balcony and back patio
- Beautiful hardwood floors
- Parking garage
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Pet policy: cats/small dogs w/ additional pet deposit
Nearby:
- Metro Stops: 6min walk to Navy Yard-Ballpark Station (Green Line), 9min walk to Waterfront Station (Green Line)
- Grocery stores: Whole Foods, Safeway, Trader Joes, Harris Teeter, Friendly Davids Market
- Restaurants: Mission, RASA, Leos Eatery, Cava, The Salt Line, many fantastic bars and restaurants at the Wharf and Navy Yard.
- Coffee Shops: Bluestone Lane, Lot 38 Espresso Bar, Philz Coffee
- Entertainment: Nationals Park ( block), Audi Stadium, The Anthem, just a mile away from some of the citys finest museums and galleries
-School Zone: Van Ness Elementary
