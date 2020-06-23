1226 Carrollsburg Place SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BR / 2.5 BA Row House / SW Waterfront / Beautiful Renovations / Parking Included - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath row house is in a highly desired location, across the street from the Navy Yard. The interior details make this spacious home feel cozy and inviting. With a quick walk to Nationals Park (3min) and the metro (less than 5min), youll never run out of things to do around this stylish home.



Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!



Features:

- Renovated baths with premium bath fixtures

- Stainless-steel kitchen appliances and

- Granite counters

- Eye-catching backsplash

- Amazing natural light with large windows and glass doors

- Private balcony and back patio

- Beautiful hardwood floors

- Parking garage

- In-unit washer/dryer

- Pet policy: cats/small dogs w/ additional pet deposit

Nearby:

- Metro Stops: 6min walk to Navy Yard-Ballpark Station (Green Line), 9min walk to Waterfront Station (Green Line)

- Grocery stores: Whole Foods, Safeway, Trader Joes, Harris Teeter, Friendly Davids Market

- Restaurants: Mission, RASA, Leos Eatery, Cava, The Salt Line, many fantastic bars and restaurants at the Wharf and Navy Yard.

- Coffee Shops: Bluestone Lane, Lot 38 Espresso Bar, Philz Coffee

- Entertainment: Nationals Park ( block), Audi Stadium, The Anthem, just a mile away from some of the citys finest museums and galleries

-School Zone: Van Ness Elementary



*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



(RLNE4643423)