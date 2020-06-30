All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1226 29TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1226 29TH STREET NW
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

1226 29TH STREET NW

1226 29th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1226 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Classically beautiful Georgetown rowhouse in an unbeatable location! At 1226 29th St, you're seconds away from the shops and restaurants of M Street and Wisconsin Avenue, Georgetown Harbor and Dupont Circle. Transportation options are endless with bike lanes, Foggy Bottom metro, the Circulator bus and easy access to Key Bridge/I66. This residence features hardwood floors, a newly renovated full bath with Scandinavian design, and an upstairs bonus room that easily be an additional bedroom or home office. The finished lower level has a full kitchen with recent renovations and walks out to a charming patio - with living and bedroom space, it's the perfect separate apartment. Don't miss this home full of historic details - virtual tour here: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ea96721a-42f0-45e4-8e5c-6dcc46d83dd9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 29TH STREET NW have any available units?
1226 29TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 29TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1226 29TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 29TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1226 29TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 29TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1226 29TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1226 29TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1226 29TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1226 29TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 29TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 29TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1226 29TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1226 29TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1226 29TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 29TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 29TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University