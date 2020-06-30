1226 29TH STREET NW

Amenities

Classically beautiful Georgetown rowhouse in an unbeatable location! At 1226 29th St, you're seconds away from the shops and restaurants of M Street and Wisconsin Avenue, Georgetown Harbor and Dupont Circle. Transportation options are endless with bike lanes, Foggy Bottom metro, the Circulator bus and easy access to Key Bridge/I66. This residence features hardwood floors, a newly renovated full bath with Scandinavian design, and an upstairs bonus room that easily be an additional bedroom or home office. The finished lower level has a full kitchen with recent renovations and walks out to a charming patio - with living and bedroom space, it's the perfect separate apartment. Don't miss this home full of historic details - virtual tour here: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ea96721a-42f0-45e4-8e5c-6dcc46d83dd9.