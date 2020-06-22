All apartments in Washington
1224 ETON COURT NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1224 ETON COURT NW

1224 Eton Court NW · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Eton Court NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
2BR in heart of Georgetown. Private, gated courtyard entrance just off M St. Granite, stainless appliances, hardwood flrs on main lvl & wood burning fireplace. Steps to everything! Dean & Deluca directly across M Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 ETON COURT NW have any available units?
1224 ETON COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 ETON COURT NW have?
Some of 1224 ETON COURT NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 ETON COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
1224 ETON COURT NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 ETON COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 1224 ETON COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1224 ETON COURT NW offer parking?
No, 1224 ETON COURT NW does not offer parking.
Does 1224 ETON COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 ETON COURT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 ETON COURT NW have a pool?
No, 1224 ETON COURT NW does not have a pool.
Does 1224 ETON COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 1224 ETON COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 ETON COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 ETON COURT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
