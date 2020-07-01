All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2

1222 Hemlock Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1222 Hemlock Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
NEW PRICE!!
Located off 16th Street and steps from Georgia Ave, 1 bedroom 1 bath English basement available for immediate move in! The home sits on a quiet tree lined street and is just a 10 minute walk to the Takoma Park Metro and steps to several bus routes. Rock Creek Park is within walking distance with wonderful walk/bike trails. Downtown Silver Spring and downtown Bethesda are within easy reach of great restaurants/bars, retail shops and movies.

SHORT TERM LEASES OK TOO

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR/1 bath.
- Window AC.
- Electric baseboard heating in bedroom and living area; separate heating in bath.
- Well-lit throughout.
- Tile floors.
- TV and couch can stay or go.
- Kitchen w/ two burner stove top, convection oven, microwave and mini-fridge; full size fridge/freezer in back room.
- Laundry (full size newer W/D) shared w/ landlord.
- Shelves in backroom can be used for additional storage and brought into bedroom.
- Some exposed brick walls.
- Good size closet in BR and and in-unit storage closet w/ Elfa shelving.
- Pets case by case $300 deposit.
- ALL UTILITIES plus FIOS, parking and Laundry INCLUDED!
- OFF STREET PARKING FOR ONE CAR.

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE5479231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 have any available units?
1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University