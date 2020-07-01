1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

NEW PRICE!!

Located off 16th Street and steps from Georgia Ave, 1 bedroom 1 bath English basement available for immediate move in! The home sits on a quiet tree lined street and is just a 10 minute walk to the Takoma Park Metro and steps to several bus routes. Rock Creek Park is within walking distance with wonderful walk/bike trails. Downtown Silver Spring and downtown Bethesda are within easy reach of great restaurants/bars, retail shops and movies.



SHORT TERM LEASES OK TOO



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 1 BR/1 bath.

- Window AC.

- Electric baseboard heating in bedroom and living area; separate heating in bath.

- Well-lit throughout.

- Tile floors.

- TV and couch can stay or go.

- Kitchen w/ two burner stove top, convection oven, microwave and mini-fridge; full size fridge/freezer in back room.

- Laundry (full size newer W/D) shared w/ landlord.

- Shelves in backroom can be used for additional storage and brought into bedroom.

- Some exposed brick walls.

- Good size closet in BR and and in-unit storage closet w/ Elfa shelving.

- Pets case by case $300 deposit.

- ALL UTILITIES plus FIOS, parking and Laundry INCLUDED!

- OFF STREET PARKING FOR ONE CAR.



AVAILABLE NOW!



(RLNE5479231)