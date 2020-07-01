1222 Hemlock St NW Unit 2

Amenities
NEW PRICE!!
Located off 16th Street and steps from Georgia Ave, 1 bedroom 1 bath English basement available for immediate move in! The home sits on a quiet tree lined street and is just a 10 minute walk to the Takoma Park Metro and steps to several bus routes. Rock Creek Park is within walking distance with wonderful walk/bike trails. Downtown Silver Spring and downtown Bethesda are within easy reach of great restaurants/bars, retail shops and movies.
SHORT TERM LEASES OK TOO
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR/1 bath.
- Window AC.
- Electric baseboard heating in bedroom and living area; separate heating in bath.
- Well-lit throughout.
- Tile floors.
- TV and couch can stay or go.
- Kitchen w/ two burner stove top, convection oven, microwave and mini-fridge; full size fridge/freezer in back room.
- Laundry (full size newer W/D) shared w/ landlord.
- Shelves in backroom can be used for additional storage and brought into bedroom.
- Some exposed brick walls.
- Good size closet in BR and and in-unit storage closet w/ Elfa shelving.
- Pets case by case $300 deposit.
- ALL UTILITIES plus FIOS, parking and Laundry INCLUDED!
- OFF STREET PARKING FOR ONE CAR.
AVAILABLE NOW!
(RLNE5479231)