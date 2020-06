Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

You've found a rare gem, this home is perfect and it's only limited by your imagination. This historic rental in the heart of historic downtown Anacostia. Only minutes from Capital Hill, Navy Yard, Waterfront, Shopping, Metro rail & Bus, Restaurants, Washington Nationals Stadium, Audi Field, Whole Foods and Harris Teeter. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and over 3000 sqft of incredible living space. Oversized backyard, parking. $50 application fee.