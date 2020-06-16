1219 Van St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool bbq/grill yoga

Step into this resort-inspired community filled with amenities. Enjoy access to the Infinity pool with lounge deck, communal bar and grill, bountiful fitness center with yoga, rooftop with panoramic views, and a full-service concierge.This apartment features a thoughtfully curated design, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer.You are within walking distance of Nationals Stadium, the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro, and The Bullpen, an open-air park with food trucks and bars.