Last updated April 22 2019 at 8:43 AM

1219 Van St SE

1219 Van Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Van Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
Step into this resort-inspired community filled with amenities. Enjoy access to the Infinity pool with lounge deck, communal bar and grill, bountiful fitness center with yoga, rooftop with panoramic views, and a full-service concierge.This apartment features a thoughtfully curated design, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer.You are within walking distance of Nationals Stadium, the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro, and The Bullpen, an open-air park with food trucks and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Van St SE have any available units?
1219 Van St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Van St SE have?
Some of 1219 Van St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Van St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Van St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Van St SE pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Van St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1219 Van St SE offer parking?
No, 1219 Van St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Van St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Van St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Van St SE have a pool?
Yes, 1219 Van St SE has a pool.
Does 1219 Van St SE have accessible units?
No, 1219 Van St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Van St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Van St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
