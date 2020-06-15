12 R St Ne

Amenities

Great for entertaining: Spacious, 2200 sq ft, fully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom row house in Bloomingdale/Eckington, available June 15 2020. Hardwood floors throughout, master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with jetted tub, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island. Plenty of storage space. Walking distance to metro station, bus stop at door step. Walk to restaurants, farmer's market, coffee shops, grocery stores, pharmacy. On bike path. $4000/month, one month security deposit. Water and gas included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Call 7037252639 to view.