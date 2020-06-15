All apartments in Washington
12 R St Ne
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:05 AM

12 R St Ne

12 R Street Northeast · (703) 725-2639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 R Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Great for entertaining: Spacious, 2200 sq ft, fully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom row house in Bloomingdale/Eckington, available June 15 2020. Hardwood floors throughout, master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with jetted tub, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island. Plenty of storage space. Walking distance to metro station, bus stop at door step. Walk to restaurants, farmer's market, coffee shops, grocery stores, pharmacy. On bike path. $4000/month, one month security deposit. Water and gas included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Call 7037252639 to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 R St Ne have any available units?
12 R St Ne has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 R St Ne have?
Some of 12 R St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 R St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
12 R St Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 R St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 R St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 12 R St Ne offer parking?
No, 12 R St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 12 R St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 R St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 R St Ne have a pool?
No, 12 R St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 12 R St Ne have accessible units?
No, 12 R St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 12 R St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 R St Ne has units with dishwashers.
