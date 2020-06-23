Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Address: 119 Thomas Street NW Washington, DC 20001

Market Rent: $2,750 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,900 for a 12 Month Lease

Tenant Responsible for: ALL UTILITIES

Square Footage: 1,514 Square Feet

Pets: Yes, Case by Case-SMALL ONLY

Parking: One Off Street Parking Space

Available: Now!



Welcome to 119 Thomas Street NW! This spacious two bedroom three bathroom is perfectly situated right of Rhode Island Avenue NW in Bloomingdale. You are close by to two metro stations, plenty of cafes and restaurants. It is a short trip to downtown DC, U Street Corridor, and plenty more DC has to offer!



Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms

Bathrooms: 3 Bathrooms

Fireplace: Decorative/Non-Functioning Fireplace

Application Fee: $50 Per Person

Deposit: Equal to One Full Months Rent

NO MOVE IN FEE!



