Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 Thomas Street NW

119 Thomas Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

119 Thomas Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/7ea00ac0e7 ----
Address: 119 Thomas Street NW Washington, DC 20001
Market Rent: $2,750 for a 24 Month Lease OR $2,900 for a 12 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for: ALL UTILITIES
Square Footage: 1,514 Square Feet
Pets: Yes, Case by Case-SMALL ONLY
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space
Available: Now!

Welcome to 119 Thomas Street NW! This spacious two bedroom three bathroom is perfectly situated right of Rhode Island Avenue NW in Bloomingdale. You are close by to two metro stations, plenty of cafes and restaurants. It is a short trip to downtown DC, U Street Corridor, and plenty more DC has to offer!

Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 3 Bathrooms
Fireplace: Decorative/Non-Functioning Fireplace
Application Fee: $50 Per Person
Deposit: Equal to One Full Months Rent
NO MOVE IN FEE!

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Back Patio
House For Rent
Private Home For Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Small dogs only.

