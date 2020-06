Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman parking garage hot tub valet service

Luxurious 2BR 2.5BA breathtaking unit in extremely sought-after C tier of the Ritz Carlton Residences! Stunning hardwood floors, gourmet chef's kitchen, large room sizes, 2 balconies, spa-like master bath, fireplace, and garage parking! Elegant and sophisticated living with all of the amenities you could ask for, from a doorman, to valet & much more!