All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 115 New York Avenue, NW #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
115 New York Avenue, NW #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

115 New York Avenue, NW #4

115 New York Avenue Northwest · (202) 965-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

115 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
tennis court
Mt Vernon Triangle 2 Bedroom Condo w/ Romantic Fireplaces, Balcony & Parking! - Welcome yourself home to this centrally located spacious Dunbar Dynamic condo on New York Ave! Close to Penn Quarter & Mount Vernon Triangle.- 2 bed, 2 baths located in a historic 10 unit condo building. The 971 sq. ft. the apartment has central air, high ceilings, two gas fireplaces, in-unit Washer/Dryer, and a rear balcony. It overlooks New York Avenue Park & Recreation Center (Tennis Courts) and it is close to Dunbar High School. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a fridge, a gas stove, and dishwasher. The main living/dining area has a gas fireplace and wood floors throughout! Master suite has a built-in closet, Romantic gas fireplace, and roomy shower in the master bath! The second bath has a nice deep claw-footed tub! The second bedroom is perfect for a guest room or office. The condo offers front and rear entrances, just steps to your own reserved parking space.

The apartment comes with high-speed internet and a basic DTV subscription included free of charge.

Small Dogs, Under 30 pounds, case-by-case, Accepted with a one time $250 pet fee.

The property has a walk score of 87, a transit score of 86, and a bike score of 86. There are numerous restaurants, gyms, grocery stores, and shopping very close by. Five blocks from the Mt Vernon Square metro (yellow & green), five blocks from NoMa (Red). There are 5 different bus lines within 3 blocks, 10 different car shares options with 5 blocks, 10 different capital bike shared within 6 blocks. Within walking distance of a Safeway grocery store or, for those times when you dont want to cook, Taylor Gourmet, Mandu, and Busboys and Poets.

Building and unit are professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. One full month's rent and security deposit, Move-in Fee is $125 and is due at lease signing. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

www.ChatelRealEstate.com

There is a $77 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. To schedule a showing please contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate at CRAIG@CHATEL.US Office-(202) 338-0500

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5467703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 have any available units?
115 New York Avenue, NW #4 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 have?
Some of 115 New York Avenue, NW #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 currently offering any rent specials?
115 New York Avenue, NW #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 pet-friendly?
No, 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 offer parking?
Yes, 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 does offer parking.
Does 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 have a pool?
No, 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 does not have a pool.
Does 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 have accessible units?
No, 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 New York Avenue, NW #4 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 115 New York Avenue, NW #4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity