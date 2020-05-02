115 New York Avenue, NW #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access tennis court

Mt Vernon Triangle 2 Bedroom Condo w/ Romantic Fireplaces, Balcony & Parking! - Welcome yourself home to this centrally located spacious Dunbar Dynamic condo on New York Ave! Close to Penn Quarter & Mount Vernon Triangle.- 2 bed, 2 baths located in a historic 10 unit condo building. The 971 sq. ft. the apartment has central air, high ceilings, two gas fireplaces, in-unit Washer/Dryer, and a rear balcony. It overlooks New York Avenue Park & Recreation Center (Tennis Courts) and it is close to Dunbar High School. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a fridge, a gas stove, and dishwasher. The main living/dining area has a gas fireplace and wood floors throughout! Master suite has a built-in closet, Romantic gas fireplace, and roomy shower in the master bath! The second bath has a nice deep claw-footed tub! The second bedroom is perfect for a guest room or office. The condo offers front and rear entrances, just steps to your own reserved parking space.



The apartment comes with high-speed internet and a basic DTV subscription included free of charge.



Small Dogs, Under 30 pounds, case-by-case, Accepted with a one time $250 pet fee.



The property has a walk score of 87, a transit score of 86, and a bike score of 86. There are numerous restaurants, gyms, grocery stores, and shopping very close by. Five blocks from the Mt Vernon Square metro (yellow & green), five blocks from NoMa (Red). There are 5 different bus lines within 3 blocks, 10 different car shares options with 5 blocks, 10 different capital bike shared within 6 blocks. Within walking distance of a Safeway grocery store or, for those times when you dont want to cook, Taylor Gourmet, Mandu, and Busboys and Poets.



Building and unit are professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. One full month's rent and security deposit, Move-in Fee is $125 and is due at lease signing. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.



www.ChatelRealEstate.com



There is a $77 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. To schedule a showing please contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate at CRAIG@CHATEL.US Office-(202) 338-0500



No Cats Allowed



