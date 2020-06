Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Description



Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is here. Tenant is held responsible for Electric & Gas. Two entrances with washer/dyer and central air/heat, Minutes from East Over Shopping Center and 295 ,495, and MGM Casino. This unit is located in the Congress Heights neighborhood .Nearby parks include Fort Greble Recreation Center, Fort Greble and Shepherd Parkway. Metro accessible to A4, A8, W1.



Unit Features



* Washer/Dryer

* Dishwasher

* Off-Street Parking

* Rear entrance