An urban gem! Classical Victorian style with modern updates make this Capitol Hill home the perfect blend of form and function. An incredibly spacious and airy feel for a city setting: Enjoy the high-end amenities of the chef's kitchen as you host your guests in the sizable dining room or the rear patio. Or enjoy relaxing in your large living room. When evening comes, spread out in the three bedrooms upstairs plus additional rooms in the basement.