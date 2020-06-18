All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019

1112 M St Nw Unit: 210

1112 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1112 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
pet friendly
All utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.

Short distance to Mt. Vernon Metro, McPherson Square and Metro Center stations.

Cable/high-speed internet access ready, bike storage, and fitness center!

Sorry, no pets! This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 have any available units?
1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 have?
Some of 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 is pet friendly.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 offer parking?
Yes, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 offers parking.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 have a pool?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 does not have a pool.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 have accessible units?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 210 has units with dishwashers.

