1112 M St Nw Unit: 210

All utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.
Short distance to Mt. Vernon Metro, McPherson Square and Metro Center stations.
Cable/high-speed internet access ready, bike storage, and fitness center!
Sorry, no pets! This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.
Amenities
Hard wood floors
Washer/Dryer
Custom kitchen cabinetry
Silestone countertops
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas Range
Refrigerator with icemaker
Pre-wired for cable and internet
Pet Policy
Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed