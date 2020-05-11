All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW

1108 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1108 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Federal Triangle

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
china town convension center. CityVista is modern condominiums, apartments, street-level shopping and wide-open park space along 5th street between K and L Streets, NW. Its location offers instant access to downtown businesses, government and cultural centers as well as I-395 and other major highway routes.

Youre connected to the city and the area at-large by convenient Metro access and the DC Circulatory bus line. Whether you need to quickly meet associates for an important business meeting or your closest friends for a tour of DCs nightlife, youll find that at CityVista, its all right at your doorstep.

CityVista came about through a shared vision of ideal urban living. Ideal urban living means convenience. Convenient to transportation and . Convenient shopping and dining with retail stores, restaurants and an urban lifestyle Safeway just downstairs. Convenient recreation with the easily accessible Vista Green and the rooftop pool and terrace. All complimented by exciting living spaces. CityVista brings it all home.

ONLY AT CITYVISTA.
Urban Lifestyle Safeway

* Starbucks Coffee
* Bergmanns Cleaners

Vista Green

* One-acre, private park

Results Gym

* State-of-the-art equipment
* Helpful trainers and classes for all fitness levels
* Good To Go, a selection of healthy prepared foods

Club Vista Pool and Club Room

* Breathtaking views
* Fireplace, catering kitchen, wet bar & plasma TV

Busboys and Poets

* Restaurant & Bookstore
* Event platform

5th Street Hardware

* Home improvement merchandise
* Lifestyle accessories

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have?
Some of 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW has a pool.
Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University