1108 Pennsylvania Ave NW

china town convension center. CityVista is modern condominiums, apartments, street-level shopping and wide-open park space along 5th street between K and L Streets, NW. Its location offers instant access to downtown businesses, government and cultural centers as well as I-395 and other major highway routes.



Youre connected to the city and the area at-large by convenient Metro access and the DC Circulatory bus line. Whether you need to quickly meet associates for an important business meeting or your closest friends for a tour of DCs nightlife, youll find that at CityVista, its all right at your doorstep.



CityVista came about through a shared vision of ideal urban living. Ideal urban living means convenience. Convenient to transportation and . Convenient shopping and dining with retail stores, restaurants and an urban lifestyle Safeway just downstairs. Convenient recreation with the easily accessible Vista Green and the rooftop pool and terrace. All complimented by exciting living spaces. CityVista brings it all home.



ONLY AT CITYVISTA.

Urban Lifestyle Safeway



* Starbucks Coffee

* Bergmanns Cleaners



Vista Green



* One-acre, private park



Results Gym



* State-of-the-art equipment

* Helpful trainers and classes for all fitness levels

* Good To Go, a selection of healthy prepared foods



Club Vista Pool and Club Room



* Breathtaking views

* Fireplace, catering kitchen, wet bar & plasma TV



Busboys and Poets



* Restaurant & Bookstore

* Event platform



5th Street Hardware



* Home improvement merchandise

* Lifestyle accessories