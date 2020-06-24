All apartments in Washington
Location

1100 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern & Bright rowhome at 11th & T NW - Remarkable new(ish) rowhome on quaint one-way street. Step inside to this bright and modern 3-level rowhome featuring wood flooring throughout, white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances with gas cooking. Master bedroom features custom built-ins, with ensuite bath. Private rooftop terrace with fantastic city views. Unbeatable location at the intersection of 11th & T St NW you are surrounded by the best restaurants, bars, and cafes DC has to offer from 14th St, one block up to U, or head a few blocks to the east to Shaw. Plus just two blocks to U St metro.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing!

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Security deposit equals one months rent
Tenant pays all utilities
No pets
No smoking

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4763845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 T Street NW have any available units?
1100 T Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1100 T Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1100 T Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 T Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1100 T Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1100 T Street NW offer parking?
No, 1100 T Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1100 T Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 T Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 T Street NW have a pool?
No, 1100 T Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1100 T Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1100 T Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 T Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 T Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 T Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 T Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
