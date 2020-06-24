1100 T Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Modern & Bright rowhome at 11th & T NW - Remarkable new(ish) rowhome on quaint one-way street. Step inside to this bright and modern 3-level rowhome featuring wood flooring throughout, white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances with gas cooking. Master bedroom features custom built-ins, with ensuite bath. Private rooftop terrace with fantastic city views. Unbeatable location at the intersection of 11th & T St NW you are surrounded by the best restaurants, bars, and cafes DC has to offer from 14th St, one block up to U, or head a few blocks to the east to Shaw. Plus just two blocks to U St metro.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing!



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Security deposit equals one months rent

Tenant pays all utilities

No pets

No smoking



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4763845)