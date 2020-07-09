All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1100 E St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1100 E St NE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

1100 E St NE

1100 E Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1100 E Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished - Capitol Hill Delight ~ With Parking! - Property Id: 275597

Light, bright and cozy apartment! LESS than 1 mile from DC`s center; Union Station, perfectly formed, one bedroom (queen sized bed). All modern amenities included, complete with cable. There is a beautiful patio area outside. Not only is there plenty of unrestricted street parking in front of the house. Private, off street space also, please inquire when making your inquiry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275597
Property Id 275597

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 E St NE have any available units?
1100 E St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 E St NE have?
Some of 1100 E St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 E St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 E St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 E St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1100 E St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1100 E St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1100 E St NE offers parking.
Does 1100 E St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 E St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 E St NE have a pool?
No, 1100 E St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1100 E St NE have accessible units?
No, 1100 E St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 E St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 E St NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University