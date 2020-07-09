1100 E St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Furnished - Capitol Hill Delight ~ With Parking! - Property Id: 275597



Light, bright and cozy apartment! LESS than 1 mile from DC`s center; Union Station, perfectly formed, one bedroom (queen sized bed). All modern amenities included, complete with cable. There is a beautiful patio area outside. Not only is there plenty of unrestricted street parking in front of the house. Private, off street space also, please inquire when making your inquiry.

No Pets Allowed



